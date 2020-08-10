Man serious after Prison van rollover on busy A27 near Lewes

A man has sustained serious injuries following a road traffic collision on the A27 at the Lewes bypass.

At 10.55 on Monday (10 August) police were called to a crash involving an HGV lorry and a security van transporting a prisoner.

A 29-year-old man is reported to have suffered serious injuries in the collision. Rescue and recovery work continues at the location.

The road is currently closed in both directions between Ashcombe and Southerham roundabouts.

Traffic is severely gridlocked in the area and is expected to remain so until later this afternoon. Please avoid the area while this incident is ongoing.

Anyone who witnessed what happened is asked to report online or call 101, quoting Operation Onyx.