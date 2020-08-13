The M25 in Surrey is closed clockwise between Junction 7 and Junction 8 near Reigate due to flooding.

Highways England Traffic Officers are on scene. A specialist clear up team are en route.

Traffic is being diverted via the M23 northbound at J7 towards Purley.

There are severe delays of 1 hour and approximately 7 miles of congestion on the approach to the flooding. Additional journey times also expected on the diversion route. Please allow additional time for your journey if travelling in the area this afternoon or consider alternative routes.