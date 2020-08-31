Fire crews called to blaze at Albert Arms in South East London

Twenty Fire fighters have been called to tackle a fire that has broken out at the Albert Arms in South East London

Four fire appliances from Lambeth, , Old Kent Road, Dockhead have all been called to Gladstone Street in Southwark on Monday evening just after 10pm.

Crews are using two hose reel and a jet in attempts to stop the fire from spreading through building.

The Pub and building fell victim to an other fire back in July 2017 this saw business closed for over three months. 35 firefighters tackled a blaze that broke out in the early hours of Good Friday morning. Part of the ground floor and basement were damaged by fire.

More to follow