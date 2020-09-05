Concern is growing for missing Derby man David Turner – who officers believe is now in London

Police are concerned for missing Derby man David Turner – who officers believe is now in London.

David was last seen at his home in Kingsway Boulevard on Monday 24 August at midday. He has not been seen since.

The 65-year-old is around 5ft 4ins tall and has links to the London. Enquiries made by officers suggest that he was in the Charing Cross area on Friday 28 August.

Anyone with information about David’s whereabouts is asked to contact Derbyshire police using any of the below methods, including reference 606-280820: