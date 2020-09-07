Family left devastated after Folkestone house road in Sunday

Information is sought after two cars, two bicycles and a skateboard were stolen during a burglary in Folkestone.

The burglary is believed to have taken place between 10pm and 10.30pm on Sunday 30 August 2020 at a property in The Esplanade, Sandgate.

Items reported taken were a grey VW Golf car, a green Range Rover, a grey Mondraker E Crafty electric mountain bike, a white Willier carbon fibre road bicycle, an Evolve electric skateboard, as well as bank cards, watches and foreign coins.

Witnesses or anyone with information about the stolen items, should call Kent Police on 01843 222289 quoting 46/155243/20.