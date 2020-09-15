Police appeal for help in finding missing New Milton Teen

Have you seen missing Katelyn from New Milton? She also has links to Southampton.

The 15-year-old was last seen at New Milton Train Station at around 5pm yesterday, 13 September.

Police have been making enquiries but are now turning to you for your help.

Katelyn is described as being white, 5ft 7ins tall with a slim build, she has mid-length black hair.

She was last seen wearing a long sleeved leopard print top, with black jeans worn over black leggings, carrying a small black shoulder bag that has a bow in the middle. Katelyn was also wearing glasses and a face mask.

If you see her, or think you may have seen her since Monday please call police on 101, quoting 44200354610.