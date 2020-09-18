Two teenage girls were walking along Mole Road when a vehicle drove past them the driver then indecently exposed himself

Police are appealing information following an incident of indecent exposure which occurred in Sindlesham, near Wokingham in Berkshire.

At around 11am on Sunday (13/9) two teenage girls were walking along Mole Road, in the direction of Winnersh railway station when a vehicle drove past them.

They then joined onto King Street Lane, when they spotted the same vehicle had pulled up on the same side of the road which they were walking on.

As they walked past it, a man was in the vehicle, who was touching himself inappropriately.

The vehicle then drove off after the girls walked past.

The offender is described as a white man, aged in his thirties with short, brown hair. He had a slim build and was wearing rectangular glasses and dressed in a black t-shirt and light brown trousers.

The vehicle he drove is described as an older looking car, which was silver. There was a dog cage on the back seat, which prevented the boot from fully closing. The boot was held shut with two black straps.

On the back window of the car there was a pink and blue coloured ‘baby on board’ sticker, and a tow bar attached to the rear of the car.

Investigating officer, PC Kyra Trudgill, of Loddon Valley police station, said: “This was an appalling incident that happened to these two teenage girls, who were simply walking along a road during the day.

“Incidents like this can cause great amounts of distress, and as such I am appealing for information to help locate this vehicle, and the offender.

“This incident happened during daylight hours, on a road that would have been busy with pedestrians and traffic. Along with the detailed description provided with regards to the offender and the car, I believe that there will be witnesses or people with information that would assist with my investigation.

“If you were walking or driving along Mole Road, or King Street Lane at a similar time to this incident on Sunday, and believe you say something, please get in touch. If you have a dash cam in your vehicle, please review the footage and make a report if there is anything significant on there.

“Alternatively, if anyone recognises the description of either the offender or the car, please get in touch with Thames Valley Police by calling 101, quoting reference number 43200287390.