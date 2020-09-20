Police are urging anyone who may have seen a young man walking along the A265 between Broad Oak and Burwash Common to contact them

A pedestrian has sadly died after being in collision with a car in Broad Oak, near Heathfield.

The incident involving a black Ford Fiesta occurred on the A265 around 2.39am on Sunday 20 September.

The victim – a 22-year-old local man – was sadly pronounced dead at the scene.

The Fiesta driver – a 21-year-old man from Etchingham – was uninjured.

Police are urging anyone who may have seen a young man walking along the A265 between Broad Oak and Burwash Common, from about 1am that morning – or anyone with relevant dash cam or CCTV in the area – to come forward.

You can email collision.appeal@sussex.pnn.police.uk quoting Operation Dawn.