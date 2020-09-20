When they appeared before the court Buzi was jailed for two years and three months and Cenaj received a two-year sentence

Two men have been jailed after Kent Police officers shut down a cannabis cultivation site in Folkestone. Around 500 cannabis plants were found when a warrant was carried out at the property on Tuesday 30 June 2020. Mikel Buzi, 27, and Asllan Cenaj, 31, have since admitted producing the class B drug at Canterbury Crown Court. When they appeared before the court on Thursday 17 September, Buzi was jailed for two years and three months and Cenaj received a two-year sentence. The site was in the basement of a building in Trinity Road, the entrances of which had been blocked with furniture. When officers broke through a locked door into the basement, they found around 250 mature plants and 250 young plants, along with fertiliser, heat lamps and ventilation ducts. Buzi and Cenaj, both of no fixed abode, were seen trying to exit the property, but were stopped and arrested with the assistance of a police dog. In interview, Cenaj told officers he was being paid to tend the site, while Buzi said he was working there to pay off a debt.

PC Harry Russell, Kent Police’s investigating officer, said: ‘Kent Police is determined to keep drug dealing networks out of the county and disrupt and shut down any activity we hear of. ‘I am pleased this operation has prevented a criminal group from profiting from this site and I urge anyone who thinks drugs may be being produced or dealt in their area to contact Police.