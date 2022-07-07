A 10-month-old baby’s mother and stepfather have been charged with his murder.

On the morning of December 30, 2020, Derbyshire Police received reports that Jacob Crouch was “critically ill” at a house in Linton, near Swadlincote.

Jacob was declared dead at the scene.

His mother, Gemma Barton, and stepfather, Craig Crouch, were arrested and released on bail on January 5, 2021, before being charged on Wednesday.

Ms Barton, 32, of Heanor, and Mr Crouch, 38, of Linton, are both in custody and will appeared in court on Wednesday at Southern Derbyshire Magistrates’ Court.