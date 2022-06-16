A fatal collision in Westminster has prompted police to appeal for witnesses.

Officers were called to the A40, Westbourne Park, at 03:17hrs on Monday, 13 May, following a road traffic collision involving a lorry and a BMW car.

The London Ambulance Service, London’s Air Ambulance, and the London Fire Brigade all assisted the police.

A 19-year-old male passenger in the car was treated at the scene. Despite paramedics’ efforts, he was pronounced dead.

His relatives are aware.

The 21-year-old driver was taken to the hospital and is still there. He was arrested on suspicion of causing death while driving an uninsured aggravated vehicle. He has been released on bail until July.

There have been no additional arrests.

Anyone who witnessed the incident or has dash cam footage of it should call 101 and reference CAD 788/13 Jun.