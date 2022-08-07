A fire involving trees, hedgerows, shrubs, and decking was extinguished at the back of a row of properties on the road. The fire destroyed a garden shed and damaged another 15 sheds. Minor damage to windows, patio doors, and guttering was sustained by several properties. There were no reported injuries.

Crews also removed several cylinders involved in the fire because some cylinders can explode when exposed to heat.

“Firefighters worked incredibly hard in hot, arduous conditions to stop the blaze from spreading to nearby properties,” said Station Commander Tamer Ozdemir, who was on the scene.

“Their efforts saved about 30 homes on Hereford Road.”

“Due to the amount of smoke, approximately 60 residents were evacuated.”

“Our drone team was on the scene assisting crews in locating additional hot spots in the surrounding woodland.”

The Brigade’s 999 Control Officers responded to 44 calls about the fire.

The Fire Brigade was called at 4.35pm, and the fire was out by 9.11pm. Firefighters from Hillingdon, Kingston, Southall, Surbiton, Tooting, and other nearby stations responded.

The fire’s origin is being investigated.