Emergency services such as the Dorset and Wiltshire Fire Service are currently on the scene.

National have released the official diversion

Eastbound Travel

Take the first exit off the roundabout onto the A3066.

Continue for approximately 10 miles to Misterton via Melplash, Beaminster, and Moserton.

Turn right onto the A356 at the A356/A3066 junction.

Continue for approximately 15 miles, passing through Toller Down Gate, Rampisham. All the way to Frampton

Turn right onto the A37 at the A3066/A37 junction.

Continue for about 5 miles until you reach the A35 at Poundbury.

Westbound Traffic

The eastbound route is reversed.