A man has been charged in connection with a child sexual offence by officers from the South East Regional Organised Crime Unit (SEROCU).

Frank Salmon, of Harbourne Gardens, West End, Southampton, was arrested and charged with arranging or facilitating the commission of a child sexual offence on Thursday (23/6).

The 54-year-old was remanded in custody and scheduled to appear in Southampton Magistrates’ Court on Friday (24/6) where he was bailed to appear in Southampton Crown Court on July 22.

If you are concerned about your own or someone else’s thoughts or behaviour toward children, please contact the Stop it Now! confidential helpline at 0808 1000 900. The Lucy Faithfull Foundation can provide additional assistance.

If you believe an offence has been committed, please contact your local police force by dialling 101 or 999 in an emergency.