Officers stopped and searched a car in Tunbridge Wells and discovered four vials of suspected cocaine inside a cigarette packet.

Patrols from the Community Policing Team stopped a suspicious vehicle in Lansdown Road around 3.40pm on Friday, July 1, 2022, and spoke with the driver. They searched the vehicle and seized the drugs, as well as cash and a cellphone.

A 19-year-old man from no fixed address was arrested on suspicion of possessing with intent to supply class A drugs, and investigations are ongoing.