At around 8.25 p.m. on Saturday, June 18, police were called to reports of a fight on Walnut Road, E10.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service responded and discovered an 18-year-old man with serious injuries. A corrosive substance is also believed to have been thrown at him.

He was taken to the hospital to be treated. His condition is not life-threatening, but it is thought to be life-changing.

North East Command Unit detectives are investigating. They are looking for anyone who was in the vicinity of Larch Road and Walnut Road that evening.

Police are also interested in hearing from anyone who has dash cam or CCTV/doorbell footage from 20:00 to 21:00 BST.

Anyone with information that could help police is asked to call 101 or tweet @MetCC with the reference CAD 7403/18Jun in the subject line.

You can also provide information anonymously by calling the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.