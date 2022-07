Officers are worried about her safety after she went missing in the Nottingham city area around 1200 on July 20, 2022.

Emma is described as white, slim, and about 5ft 3ins tall. She has blonde hair and was last seen wearing blue jeans, a t-shirt, black and white ankle length sneakers, and a black bag.

If you have seen Emma or know where she is, please call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and reference incident number 0303 of July 23, 2022.