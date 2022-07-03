A major search has been launched in Dover Marina after a missing man fell into the water between 4 a.m. and 7 a.m. on Sunday. Coastguard, teams lifeboat, and police teams are now searching the docks and marina area for the missing man. The man was last seen in the area around this time.

Kent Police nor the coastguard have yet to release any information on the incident and have been approached for comment