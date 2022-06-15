Police have released a CCTV image of a man they want to speak with after a woman was the victim of a burglary.

A woman in her 80s was the victim of a distraction burglary on Monday (13 June) around 2.30pm, when a man offering to jet wash her drive let himself into her property on Edgewood Drive, Luton.

The man stole a bank card and used it to make several transactions before her bank alerted her to the activity.

Officers would like to speak with the man pictured because they believe he may be able to help with the investigation.

“This is a disgusting crime, where an elderly woman has been targeted in her own home,” said Detective Constable Jason Wheeler, who is investigating. I’d like to ask anyone who was in the area between 2 and 3 p.m. and saw anything suspicious to come forward.”

Anyone who recognises the man in the photo or has information about the incident is asked to contact DC Jason Wheeler or DC Lorelle Hathaway via the online reporting tool or by calling 101 and referencing reference number 40/33920/22.

Visit our crime prevention advice pages for information on burglary prevention, including practical tips and a home security checklist.