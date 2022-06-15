Martin Roy Newsome-McLaren, 42, escaped from HMP Springhill in Buckinghamshire on June 10, 2022.

Newsome-McLaren is 5ft 10ins tall, slim, and has tattoos and scars on his arms and right leg.

He is thought to visit Nottinghamshire.

Thames Valley Police Detective Constable Stephanie Macleod said, “We are appealing for the public’s assistance in locating Newsome-McLaren.”

“If you see him, do not approach him and instead dial 999.”

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call Thames Valley Police on 101 or submit a report online, quoting 43220252884.

Anyone in Nottinghamshire with information about his whereabouts should call Nottinghamshire Police on 101 and reference incident 292 of 10 June 2022.

If you prefer to remain anonymous, you can call the independent charity Crimestoppers at 0800 555 111.