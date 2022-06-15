A man has been charged in the death of Robert Duggan on Saturday in Luton (11 June).

William McDonagh, 53, of Verulam Gardens in Luton, was arrested on Saturday as part of the Bedfordshire, Cambridgeshire, and Hertfordshire Major Crime Unit’s investigation into the death of Mr Duggan, 60, who was discovered in Axe Close.

McDonagh was charged with murder and appeared in court today (Wednesday) at Luton Crown Court, where he was remanded in custody. A December trial date has been set.

Anyone with information is encouraged to contact the investigation team through their online reporting tool or by dialling 101 and referencing Operation Just.