On June 10, police were called to Abbey Wood in southeast London in response to a report of a child being robbed by a group of males.

The child was threatened with a bottle, and police responded to an address to “make arrest enquiries,” according to the force.

Carina White, a cultural commentator, shared footage shot from the opposite side of the street, from a viewpoint overlooking the garden, showing police striking a person she described as “a friend of a friend’s son.”

“Hey Met Police, just wondering if detaining a 16-year-old child is a reasonable and appropriate use of force?” Punching and kicking?” She used Twitter.

“This was after school (it was study leave for GCSEs anyway) and he went to see if his friend was OK after seeing police in his garden, and this is what happened.”

“The cops weren’t even there to help him.”

Property reported stolen in the incident was discovered at the address, according to the Met.

One 16-year-old attempted to flee but was apprehended and arrested on suspicion of robbery and possession of an offensive weapon, according to the force. He has been released on bail pending further investigation.

“This, along with the officers’ body worn video footage, will be assessed by officers from the Directorate of Professional Standards,” a spokesperson said.

“All Met officers are aware that any use of force must be justified and proportionate, and that they will be held accountable for their actions.”

The video sparked outrage after Ms White posted it online while protecting her tweets.

“I’m fuming because he’s down and they’re still dropping blows,” one Twitter user wrote.

“How are they going to assault a teenager like that?” exclaimed another.