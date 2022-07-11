At 03.30am on Sunday morning, emergency services were called after reports that several people had been injured.

According to reports, a vehicle collided with a crowd of people and damaged a building before fleeing the scene.

Several people have been injured. The vehicle suspected of being involved has since been found and recovered.

An investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident is currently underway and in its early stages. At this time, there is no indication that the public is in danger, nor is the incident linked to terrorism.

Shoreham Street will most likely remain closed for some time while officers conduct their investigations.

If you have any information, please call South Yorkshire Police on 101.

Please refer to incident 171 from July 10, 2022. If you have dashcam or CCTV footage, please email it to enquiries@southyorks.pnn.police.uk with the incident number in the subject line.