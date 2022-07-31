Officers were dispatched to Rosebay Avenue in Billericay at approximately 12:30am after receiving reports of a single vehicle collision involving a motorcycle. Despite the presence of paramedics, the motorcyclist, a 15-year-old boy, was pronounced dead at the scene.

We are still investigating the circumstances of the collision, and we are asking anyone who may have witnessed something to contact us.

Please contact us if you have any information, CCTV, dash cam, or other footage related to this incident.

Please reference incident 42 of July 31st when providing any information to ensure that it reaches the appropriate person as soon as possible.