The investigation into the death of a child and the serious injuries suffered by two other people as a result of a gas explosion in Thornton Heath is still ongoing.

Due to the sensitive and complex nature of the incident, the Met’s Specialist Crime Command is now investigating alongside the Health and Safety Executive (HSE).

The South West Command Unit continues to assist.

The current cordons were extended on Tuesday, August 9, and a number of neighbouring properties were evacuated as a precaution due to high levels of gas in the area.

On Monday, August 8, police were called shortly after 7am to reports of a fire and explosion at a residential property in Galpins Road, Mitcham.

A child’s body was recovered from a building by the London Fire Brigade.

Her next of kin have been notified and are receiving assistance from specially trained officers.

While formal identification is awaited, the child can be identified as Sahara Salman, who is four years old. In due course, a post-mortem examination will be performed.

Two other people, an 11-year-old boy and a 54-year-old woman, are still being treated in the hospital; neither is in a life-threatening condition.

Supt Richard Smith, acting BCU Commander for the South West Command Unit, stated:

“All of us at the Metropolitan Police Service are thinking of Sahara’s family and those who have been injured as a result of the fire and explosion on Galpins Road.” This was a shocking event that, understandably, had a significant impact on the local community.

“Officers, in collaboration with the Health and Safety Executive, are working tirelessly to determine the cause of this incident and ensure that residents who have been displaced are safe to return to their homes.”

“It’s difficult to say when this will happen, but it must be done with residents’ safety in mind first.” I want to reassure those who are affected that we will act as soon as the investigation allows.

“The patience and understanding of Mitcham and Thornton Heath residents and the wider community is greatly appreciated while this work is ongoing.”

While this work is being done, road closures will remain in place.

We have been collaborating with the local authority as this situation has evolved; local residents are encouraged to check back here for updates.

