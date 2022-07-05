This is the terrifying moment a Mercedes car careens off the road and into the front garden of a Bexley home.

A doorbell camera in Hurst Road captured footage of the crash shortly before 8.40 p.m. on Saturday.

The car is seen lifting off the ground as it collides with a parked car on a driveway in the video.

The Mercedes pushes the parked car sideways, causing massive amounts of debris to fly through the air.

A telegraph pole and the garden walls of two houses were damaged, according to a Metropolitan Police spokesperson.

Karen Hearn, who was inside the house with her child, described the fact that no one was hurt as a miracle.

“It was a massive shock when we heard a loud bang from outside the house,” the 35-year-old explained.

“When the car hit the garden wall, all the bricks flew off onto the house, smashing the window of my unborn child’s nursery.”

“Fortunately, my child was in my bedroom at the time.”

“I had no idea what would have happened if anyone had been in the nursery room.””

As the incident was being investigated, emergency personnel cordoned off the road.

The car can be seen hanging off the garden wall, with debris scattered on the floor.

Duncan, 61, who lives next door to Karen, expressed concern about the safety of those who live on Hurst Road.

“We were shocked and rushed outside when we heard a bang from the street,” Duncan explained.

“However, I’m not surprised.

“This is not the first time something similar has occurred.

“Cars are constantly speeding down this road.”



“Because there’s a school on the same road, it’s also dangerous for the kids.”

“Something urgently needs to be done to prevent this from happening again.””

After being treated at the scene, two people were taken to the hospital by London Ambulance Service.

Their injuries were later determined to be non-life threatening.