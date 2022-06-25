Jake Marvin, one of the strike leaders at Brighton’s Saint James Tavern, has been suspended just one day before a historic strike by pub workers.

Strike leader suspended ahead of historic pub workers’ strike in Brighton

A United Voices of the World (UVW) strike leader from the Saint James Tavern (SJT) bar in Brighton has been suspended on the eve of a historic pub workers’ strike, in what UVW regards as unacceptable trade union victimisation.

UVW-affiliated bartenders at SJT will strike at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday, June 25, with supporters rallying from 4 p.m.

The SJT workers are one of the few groups of pub workers to strike in recent years, and they hope that their fight will serve as an example for others in the industry to fight back against poor working conditions and treatment that are seen as ‘just part of the job.’

A solidarity bus carrying UVW members from London will join the SJT workers’ strike rally, as will local MP Lloyd Russell Moyle, who will deliver an address.

On the eve of a historic pub workers’ strike, a strike leader from the Saint James Tavern (SJT) bar in Brighton has been suspended. SJT pub owners summoned bar supervisor Jake Marvin to a disciplinary hearing just days after the workers and their union, United Voices of the World (UVW), announced official strike dates.

Bartenders at the Saint James Tavern (SJT) in central Brighton will go on strike on Saturday, June 25 at 4 p.m., over low pay and working conditions. A second strike day will be held on July 2, with additional dates to be announced later.

At 4 p.m. on Saturday, a coachload of UVW members and supporters from London will join the strike rally. Local MP Lloyd Russel Moyle will speak at the rally in support of workers’ fight against zero-hours contracts and for a living wage and decent working conditions.

Marvin has been accused of false allegations and has been denied access to substantial evidence. The allegations levelled against him during the disciplinary hearing were mostly retroactive, relating to events for which he had never received a warning or been invited to a meeting to discuss. The disciplinary hearing came after an investigation meeting that was held without Marvin’s presence.

Despite suspending Marvin and stating that he is not permitted to work, the landlords have continued to contact him about work-related issues. The UVW considers his suspension to be an unacceptable and blatant example of trade union victimisation and intends to file a legal challenge.

In a rare and brave display of resolve and togetherness, the workers, all of whom are UVW members, unanimously voted to strike in May, with a 100% ‘yes’ vote on a 100% turnout.

The determined group of workers has had enough of low wages and what they claim are landlords’ increasingly aggressive outbursts. Some of those planning to strike are also suing their employers for alleged harassment, including sexism, homophobia, transphobia, disability discrimination, and anti-Semitism.

Jake Marvin, bartender at St James’ Tavern and UVW member:

“After we announced our strike dates, I was summoned to a disciplinary hearing.” The allegations made against me during that meeting were mostly retroactive, relating to things for which I had never been warned or invited to a meeting to discuss. I’ve been suspended indefinitely pending the outcome of this investigation.”

UVW trade union organiser Kate Flood:

“Given the disciplinary proceedings contain spurious charges and a lack of clear evidence, we believe this is a clear case of trade union victimisation.” Disciplinary action was only taken against workers at Saint James Tavern after a legitimate ballot for lawful industrial action was held and immediately after their first strike dates were announced. Jake, along with his union, rightfully challenged this, but in exchange for asserting his rights and making his case, he was suspended from work. We believe this is an unacceptable and blatant example of trade union victimisation, and it will not be tolerated.”

Tris Houseman, bartender at St James’ Tavern and UVW member:

“We are striking at the Saint James Tavern for our workers’ rights: £11.50 an hour, staff protection, an end to zero-hour contracts, and full sick pay support.” We are striking for the respect of those who employ us. We’ve had enough of being mistreated and ignored. We deserve to be treated with the same care that our bosses take to safeguard their own earnings. Our struggle, however, is not unique. So many other bartenders are going through what we’re going through that it’s become the norm. This is completely unacceptable, and something must be done about it.”

Petros Elia, General Secretary of the UVW:

“Saint James Tavern executives must pay attention. They must pay a living wage to their employees who have been forced to strike in order to secure one, and they must treat them with dignity. Our demands must be met, fully and immediately. If not, we will call more strike days, as many as necessary, until justice is achieved. And we’ll win one way or another.”