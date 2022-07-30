At around 11.10 a.m. on Saturday, July 23, police were called after the 47-year-old victim was discovered seriously injured on land along Marlpit Lane. He was taken to the hospital, where he died on Monday, July 25th.

An investigation was launched, and Joseph Butler, 22, of Priors Leaze Lane, Hambrook, Tarin Hopkins, 20, of Common Road, Hambrook, and Thomas Goldring, 20, of Lockerley Road, Havant, Hampshire, were all arrested.

All three have since been charged with murder and remanded in custody, with a preliminary hearing scheduled for Monday 1 August at Crawley Magistrates’ Court.

Specialist officers continue to assist the victim’s next of kin.

Meanwhile, detectives are urging anyone with information about the incident to report it online or by calling 101 and referencing Operation Bridport.

You can also report it online or call the independent charity Crimestoppers anonymously at 0800 555 111.