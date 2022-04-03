Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a missing man who was last seen in the Salisbury area

Alexander Brazzoduro, who is 44 years old, was reported missing on Thursday (31/03) and concerns are growing for his welfare.

He is described as white, of slim build, with ginger/brown hair. It is not known what he is currently wearing.

He was last seen in the Salisbury area but he may have travelled further afield during the days he has been missing.

We would appeal for anyone who has seen Alexander over recent days, or who knows where he is, to call us.

Also, if Alexander himself is reading this appeal, we would urge him to make contact with the police.