Can you help us find missing Valerie Benham from Chandler’s Ford?

The 82-year-old was last seen yesterday afternoon in Winchester Road, Chandler’s Ford, around 1.15pm.

We and her family are extremely concerned for her welfare and have been carrying out extensive enquiries to locate her.

We are now turning to you for assistance.

Valerie is described as white, around 5ft 8ins tall, of thin build and with short grey hair. She wears glasses and could we wearing trousers, with a blue or white jumper.

It is believed she will still be in the area of Chandler’s Ford or Eastleigh more generally.

If you have seen Valerie or have any information on her whereabouts, please call 101, quoting the reference 1589 of today’s date (May 17).