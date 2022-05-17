Police close M2 motorway in both directions near Rochester after life-changing incident

Offices from Kent Police of closed the coastbound carriageways of the M2 between junctions to injunctions three following a life-changing incident.

Emergency services are called at just before 3:45am on Tuesday morning following reports of a concern a welfare.

A person has received life-changing injuries and an investigation has been launched.

Road closures have been put in place to assist with the investigation and to rule out any foul play. The road closure is letting to remain in place for a number of hours. Drivers are being requested by officers to seek alternative routes.

A large number of vehicles remain tracked within the closure.

Kent Police have been approached for further comment.