Detectives investigating the death of Ania Jedrkowiak in Ealing have charged a man with murder

Dennis Akpomedaye, 29 (18.08.92), of Blewitt Street, Newport, was charged on the evening of Wednesday, 18 May.

He will appear in custody at Wimbledon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 19 May.

Police were called at 12.10am on Tuesday, 17 May to reports of a stabbing in an alleyway off Church Gardens, South Ealing.

Officers attended and found a 21-year-old woman had suffered a number of stab injuries. Despite the best efforts of emergency services, she was pronounced dead at the scene.

Enquiries by the Met’s Specialist Crime Command are ongoing. Information can be provided by calling 101 or by calling Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111. The reference for the incident is 77/17May. Footage can be uploaded via this link.

A 20-year-old man who was previously arrested on suspicion of murder has been released without further action.