A 26-year-old man has been arrested as part of a National Crime Agency investigation into the alleged smuggling of migrants into the UK

The Albanian national was detained on suspicion of facilitating illegal immigration by officers from Kent Police, who were working with the NCA, on the A2 near Cobham as he travelled towards London at around 7.30 on Saturday morning (16 May).

After being questioned by NCA investigators he was released under investigation.

Two other men who were in the car with him, also believed to be Albanian nationals, were detained on suspicion of having arrived illegally in the UK within an HGV.

The pair were handed to Immigration Enforcement and will now be dealt with according to the immigration rules.

As part of the operation the NCA searched a property in Aberdeen Road, Edmonton, London.

Neil Gardner, from the NCA-led Invigor immigration crime task force, said:

“Our investigation into this apparent attempt to smuggle people into the UK illegally continues.

“Working with Kent Police, Border Force and Immigration Enforcement we are determined to tackle the criminals and organised crime groups who are prepared to risk the lives of migrants and treat them as a commodity to profit from.”