A third man has been charged in connection with the murder of 25-year-old Patrick Gomes De’Almeida in Morden.

Jamaili Calvert, 20 of Ingatestone Road, Croydon has been charged with murder, grievous bodily harm and two counts of robbery.

He was remanded in custody and will appear at the Old Bailey on Tuesday, 13 October.

Two other men Gerald Atkins, 33 , of Greyhound Terrace, Streatham, and Leigh Wright, 28, of Whitworth Road, SE25, had previously been charged with murder, two counts of robbery and causing grievous bodily harm.

They appeared in custody at Croydon Magistrates’ Court on Thursday, 8 October. We await an update on their next court appearance.

Police were called at 10.57pm on Thursday, 1 October to reports of a stabbing outside a block of flats on London Road in Morden.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended. Two men were found with stab wounds. Despite the best efforts of paramedics, Patrick Gomes De’Almeida was pronounced dead at the scene at 11.26pm

A second man, aged 33, was taken to hospital. His injuries were not life-threatening.