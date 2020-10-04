Adam Woolnough, of no fixed address, has been charged with assault, making threats to kill, possessing a knife in a public place and assaulting an emergency services worker

Four charges have been authorised against a suspect who is alleged to have assaulted a man inside a Folkestone home before spitting at a police officer three times.

The reported assault victim, a man in his 50s, sustained facial injuries as a result of the incident, which took place inside a private address off Wood Avenue at around 12.30pm on 1 October.

Kent Police officers attended and, following enquiries, arrested Adam Woolnough.

Upon being arrested, the 35-year-old is alleged to have been found in possession of a retractable knife. He is also alleged to have spat at a police officer on three occasions.

Mr Woolnough, of no fixed address, has been charged with assault, making threats to kill, possessing a knife in a public place and assaulting an emergency services worker.

He was remanded in custody to appear at Medway Magistrates’ Court on Saturday 3 October. At the hearing, he was remanded in custody and will next appear at Canterbury Crown Court on Monday 2 November.