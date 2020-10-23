CCTV image released following theft in Oxford

Thames Valley Police is releasing a CCTV image of a person who may have important information about a theft in Oxford.

Between 3.30 and 5pm on Monday 13 July, an unknown offender entered the Maureen Christian House in Desborough Crescent.

A wheel was taken from a bicycle in the building.

Investigating officer PC Paula Greenaway, based at Oxford police station, said: “I am releasing this CCTV image as I believe that this person may have information that can help with my investigation.

“If you recognise this person, or think that it might be you, get in touch.

“You can contact us using our online reporting form, quoting reference number 43200213027, or by calling the non-emergency number 101.

“Alternatively, you can call Crimestoppers 100% anonymously on 0800 555 111.”