A man has died in hospital after being found lying seriously injured on a road just north of Glasgow.

Kieran Paul Murray was found by members of the public on Balmore Road near to the Allander Toll Roundabout at around 21.50 BST on Wednesday. Emergency services attended the scene and took the 23-year-old to the Queen Elizabeth University Hospital for treatment to a serious head injury.

He was pronounced dead on Friday morning and his relatives have been made aware.

A post-mortem examination will be carried out in due course to establish the exact cause of death.

Detective chief inspector Gillian Grant, from Police Scotland’s Major Investigation Teams, said: “Kieran’s family are absolutely heartbroken and it is vital that we find out what happened to him.

“At this time it is unclear how he came to be lying seriously injured on Balmore Road and detectives are investigating a number of lines of enquiry. “I would urge anyone who was in the area of Balmore Road on Wednesday night and noticed anything which could be of significance to our investigation to please get in touch.

“I would also urge motorists with dash-cams who were in the vicinity to check their footage in case they have captured anything of importance.” She added: “I know that there will be people out there with information about what happened to Kieran and I would appeal to them to do the right thing and speak to the police.

“A young man has lost his life, leaving his family utterly devastated and we must find answers for them.

“Information can be submitted through the Major Incident Public Portal (MIPP) which is a website that gives members of the public access to a form so they can send information direct to the major incident teams based at the Scottish Crime Campus via https://mipp.police.uk/operation/SCOT20S27-PO1