Jeff was a thoughtful young man, but we know in our hearts that you are free from pain and you are in a better place with our Father watching over us

Following the sentencing yesterday (5/10) of Tyriq Alowooja for the murder of Jefferey Wiafe in Milton Keynes on New Years’ Eve 2019, Mr Wiafe’s family have released the following tribute.

“Everyone will have their own memories Jeff, either as a son, a brother or an uncle.

“Jeff was a thoughtful young man. Today we are very sad, but we know in our hearts that you are free from pain and you are in a better place with our Father watching over us, “absent from the body, present with the Lord (Corinthians 5:8).”

“You gave us so many fond memories that we will forever cherish Jeff.

“We love you so much and we miss you dearly.

“You would always make us smile when you walked in.

“We still can’t believe that you are gone but we know that you are resting peacefully in the bosom of our maker.”