The UK has recorded another 598 coronavirus deaths and a further 20,051 cases in the latest 24-hour period

November 17, 2020
It is the highest daily number of fatalities since 6 May.
And it brings the UK total to 52,745.
On Monday, there were 21,363 people in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus and 213 fatalities.
