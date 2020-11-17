BREAKING • COVID19 The UK has recorded another 598 coronavirus deaths and a further 20,051 cases in the latest 24-hour period November 17, 20201 Min Read Share This! FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp It is the highest daily number of fatalities since 6 May. And it brings the UK total to 52,745. On Monday, there were 21,363 people in the UK who tested positive for coronavirus and 213 fatalities. FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp You may also like BREAKING • SEAFORD • SUSSEX Coastguard helicopter pulls body from Seaford head May 28, 2020 BREAKING Man arrested in Kent murder probe February 16, 2019 BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • PORTSMOUTH Portsmouth head quits following Coke convictions March 10, 2018 BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT Armed Police called to an Incident in Shanklin April 20, 2018 BREAKING • GRANTHAM • LINCOLNSHIRE Nineteen year old woman dies after collision involving an HGV in Grantham September 8, 2020 BREAKING • KENT Ben Lacomba jailed for life for the murder of Sarah Wellgreen November 8, 2019 LATEST NEWS Hot weather – top tips to stay cool and safe July 3, 2018 BREAKING • COVID19 Sky Hub Staff across the UK laid off March 20, 2020 BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON Police appeal after Street Robbery April 30, 2019 BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • PORTSMOUTH Police descend on to Somers Town Estate in Portsmouth April 23, 2019 BREAKING • SUFFOLK • SURREY The court heard that Blanch had also been convicted of 11 other sexual offences against young boys which took place in the Runnymede borough between the early 1960s and 1980s September 25, 2020 BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH Cyclist Left with Serious Head Injury after Collision May 7, 2016 BREAKING • DEAL • DOVER • KENT • SANDWICH White Van man Horror crash on the Holiday bypass in Kent July 22, 2020 BREAKING • SURREY Police renew appeal for Wintesses following Fatal Collision on A3 Near Guildford December 9, 2016 BREAKING • EASTLEIGH • HAMPSHIRE A 14-year-old boy made bombs in his bedroom to become an Islamic ‘martyr’, a court heard. June 18, 2020 BREAKING • KENT Two burglars who pretended to be delivering pizza before forcing their way into an address in Faversham have been jailed March 17, 2020 BREAKING • ISLINGTON • LONDON Fire crews called to Chemical Incident inside North London Dry Cleaners February 22, 2020 KENT Kent Police will be joining other forces across the country to support the latest national week of action in the fight against knife crime November 7, 2020 ASHFORD • BREAKING • KENT Man who robbed and attacked Ashford shop keeper sent to Crown court March 11, 2020 BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON Locks Heath Arsonist Remanded to Crown Court June 14, 2016 BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH Performances from Fireman Sam and Swashbuckle at Victorious Festival June 9, 2016 LATEST NEWS Bedford man jailed for the sexual assault of two teenagers November 9, 2019 BREAKING • LONDON Two People Escape Blaze that ripped through Property in Edgware May 15, 2018 BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON 50K Porsche Boxster wipes out on M27 Motorway near Southampton January 7, 2017 BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT Exclusive:Mum of Two Found Dead in Ventnor Property on the Isle of Wight December 28, 2016 BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE Scum bag jailed after smashing bottle and making his ex partner drink urine January 9, 2020 BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT UDPATED: Isle of Wight Taxi Driver Assaulted after stepping in to Stop Fight in Newport April 11, 2016 BIRMINGHAM • BREAKING • WEST MIDLANDS Police have arrested a man on suspicion of murder over the shooting of two men found dead at a Dudley industrial estate October 2, 2020 BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE Armed police called to Three Mile Cross property sees man detained January 19, 2020 BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • ISLE OF WIGHT Yobs vandalised signs and gates in Wroxhall March 17, 2019 ISLE OF WIGHT • LATEST NEWS Asda help to keep Isle of Wight Bees buzzing July 19, 2018 BREAKING • ORPINGTON Man treated for multiple stab wounds in Orpington April 12, 2020 BERKSHIRE • BREAKING • READING Millionaire conman is back hitting the street in Reading October 25, 2020 BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES • READING PC Andrew Harper Murder Trial: Jury Of 11 Retires To Consider Verdict July 22, 2020 BREAKING • HYTHE • KENT A drug dealer who was caught during a Kent Police operation to tackle county lines activity in Hythe has been jailed June 25, 2020 BREAKING • CROYDON • EPSOM • LONDON • SURREY Two teenagers caught with a firearm, ammunition and a zombie knife by Armed Police in Minicab set to face jail May 15, 2020 BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • ISLE OF WIGHT The car came to rest in a field and the driver, a 19-year-old man from Sandown, suffered serious injuries for which he is still receiving hospital treatment September 19, 2020 BREAKING • KENT Did you witness a Van and a motorbike collided on the A2 December 18, 2019 BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • SURREY Police Hunt Puttenham Road Rage Attacker March 29, 2017 HARWICH • LONDON Police charge man after torching Police vehicles April 24, 2020 BREAKING • KENT • ROCHESTER Man found dead in Rochester property named locally as Stephen Chapman October 26, 2020 BREAKING • HINDHEAD UPDATED:A3 Hindhead tunnel closed after multi vehicle collision May 10, 2019 BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • LATEST NEWS Bloodbath after stabbing at Southsea Block of Flats May 20, 2017 BREAKING • MIDDLESEX UPDATEDA man is critical after a stabbing took place in Eastcote January 22, 2020 LONDON • SOUTHWARK Robber jailed after raiding an elderly man’s home in Southwark August 2, 2019 BREAKING • SHEFFIELD South Yorkshire Police officer has died after being involved in a collision April 21, 2020 BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • SOUTHAMPTON Officers investigating a serious assault on a police officer yesterday have charged a man October 17, 2020 BREAKING • KENT • MISSING • ORPINGTON Fire and Police search teams urge public to let professionals carry out search for missing Anthony Knott December 27, 2019 BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON Southampton Road In lockdown following Police Incident March 17, 2019 BREAKING • FAREHAM Police warn of delays and advise to plan ahead of Wickham Horse Fair May 16, 2019 BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES First Pictures of those involved in Mid Air Plane Crash over Buckinghamshire November 18, 2017 BREAKING • LONDON Victim of Fatal Purley knife attack named July 13, 2019 BRIGHTON • COVID19 Visiting cemeteries in the city during the pandemic April 2, 2020 BREAKING • LONDON Murder investigation after double stabbing at Crossharbour Station July 10, 2020 BREAKING Vehicle from Hit and run fatal Surrey crash has been found January 12, 2020 BLACKBURN • BREAKING A 17-year-old has been jailed for attacking two teenagers with a knife during an altercation in Blackburn November 5, 2020 BREAKING • SAILSBURY • WILTSHIRE The family of the motorcyclist Stephen Cooke involved in the fatal road traffic collision has been paying tribute to him October 15, 2020 BREAKING • KENT Motorcyclist Injured after the bridge collapsed onto the M20 Motorway August 27, 2016 BREAKING • LONDON Detectives investigating a fatal shooting in Askew Road have named the victim June 11, 2020 CARDIFF • LATEST NEWS • SOUTH WALES A former school dinner lady has avoided a prison sentence after sending sexually explicit messages to a young boy November 5, 2020 LATEST NEWS • WANDSWORTH A man who violently robbed two people in separate daylight attacks last summer has been jailed for eight years June 14, 2019 BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES Two arrested after Luton stabbing March 7, 2019 BREAKING • HOO • KENT • ROCHESTER Flames could be seen shooting 100ft into the air at Hoo Blaze September 4, 2020 BREAKING • COVID19 Department of Health said further 847 people have died from COVID19 April 17, 2020 MISSING • NORTH WEST Have you seen missing Molly May 4, 2018 BASINGSTOKE • BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • HAMPSHIRE Motorbike thieves caught in the act in Basingstoke January 28, 2020 BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • ISLE OF WIGHT UPDATE:Isle of Wight firefighters called to vehicle into a building August 27, 2020 BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • PORTSMOUTH OAP Robbed in his own Home in Portsmouth Name Please March 14, 2017 LATEST NEWS Two men who targeted a vulnerable elderly man in a “calculated and predatory” fraud have been jailed after a determined four-year police inquiry February 14, 2020 BREAKING • KENT • M25 • SEVENOAKS A21 is closed northbound between the A225 (Chipstead) and the A25 (Nizels) near Sevenoaks due to a collision May 24, 2020 BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES Police appeal following Fatal Collision on the M25 August 22, 2018 BREAKING • GILLINGHAM • KENT Weapon recovered as Kent Murder manhunt continues December 21, 2019 BREAKING 10,000 people travel to watch Ripley Fireworks and Bonfire 2017 October 28, 2017 COVID19 • LATEST NEWS Coronavirus Pandemic care home staff show off their dancing skills March 18, 2020 BREAKING • HAVANT Police Close Road near Widley. May 2, 2016 BREAKING • EXCLUSIVE • ISLE OF WIGHT Police seal off Ryde Toilet block after man is found after overdosing on drugs June 5, 2019 ASHFORD • BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE Long Delays on M20 closed between Junction 8 and Junction 9 after Road surface fails November 26, 2019 GOSPORT • LATEST NEWS Gosport Pedestrian Bridge to be closed for repairs March 7, 2019 BREAKING • LANCASHIRE Two police dogs have had a lucky escape after the marked police vehicle they were in was targeted with bricks my mindless thugs April 21, 2020 BREAKING • HENDON • LONDON Man arrested after stabbing Police officer in North West London July 11, 2020 Concerns have been raised over the decision for schools to remain open in areas where level four restrictions will come into effect from Friday evening. Seven-year-old boy who vanished in Orpington sparking police search is found safe and well Share This! FacebookTwitterRedditPinterestEmailGoogle+WhatsApp Tweets by UK News in Pictures Tweets by UK News in Pictures