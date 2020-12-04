Police were called to Martin McColls on Clay Hill Road yesterday, following reports that money was stolen



Two men threatened the shop assistant at around 4:50pm on Wednesday 3rd December and left with money from the till and the charity boxes.



Both men were described as being white. The first was around 5ft 8ins tall and of slim build.



He wore blue jogging bottoms and a blue hooded top, a blue face mask with stars on it, and black trainers.



The second was slightly taller, described as being around 5ft 9ins, and also of slim build. He wore a grey hooded top with two blue stripes on it and a symbol on the left hand side.



Officers attended the scene and conducted a thorough search of the area but did not locate the men.



Police enquiries are ongoing.



Anyone with information is asked to report it via our website or, if you’d prefer to remain anonymous, you can call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.



The crime reference number to quote is 42/197364/20.