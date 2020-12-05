Home » Have you seen Ben Wilson, who is missing from Bocking?
Have you seen Ben Wilson, who is missing from Bocking?

December 5, 2020
The 25-year-old was last seen at 1.45pm today, Saturday 5 December and we and his family are concerned for his welfare.
He has a shaved head and is wearing grey jogging bottoms, a blue T-shirt, a grey hoodie and brown trainers.
Ben has links to High Garrett and Halstead.
Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact us on 101.

