The 25-year-old was last seen at 1.45pm today, Saturday 5 December and we and his family are concerned for his welfare.
He has a shaved head and is wearing grey jogging bottoms, a blue T-shirt, a grey hoodie and brown trainers.
Ben has links to High Garrett and Halstead.
Anyone who has seen him is asked to contact us on 101.
Have you seen Ben Wilson, who is missing from Bocking?
December 5, 2020
1 Min Read
