Do not approach Paul Greaves call Police on 999?

Officers in Doncaster are appealing for information about the whereabouts of wanted man Paul Greaves.

Greaves, 31, is wanted in connection with 12 thefts which have taken place at Woodlands View Co-op store in Doncaster between 3 November and 3 December. The value of goods stolen during that time has been over £500.

He is also wanted for breaching a Criminal Behaviour Order.

Greaves is described as being of slim build and has a distinctive tattoo reading ‘GREAVO’ on his arm.

He is known to have links to Highfields and Woodlands, Doncaster.

If you know where Greaves is please call 101 quoting incident number 935 of 3 December.