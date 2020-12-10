Home » Police  are appealing for anyone who saw or has dash cam footage of a collision on Canvey Island where a woman sustained serious injuries
Officers were called at around 4.50pm reported the woman, who is in her 70s, was in collision with a silver Ford Transit van in Western Esplanade at around 4.50pm on Wednesday 9 December.
She was taken to hospital for treatment on serious injuries to her head, leg, and hips.
Police need anyone who saw what happened, has any dash cam of the collision or the moments before to call us on 101 quoting incident 824 of 9 December.

