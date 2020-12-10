Officers were called at around 4.50pm reported the woman, who is in her 70s, was in collision with a silver Ford Transit van in Western Esplanade at around 4.50pm on Wednesday 9 December.
She was taken to hospital for treatment on serious injuries to her head, leg, and hips.
Police need anyone who saw what happened, has any dash cam of the collision or the moments before to call us on 101 quoting incident 824 of 9 December.
Police are appealing for anyone who saw or has dash cam footage of a collision on Canvey Island where a woman sustained serious injuries
December 10, 2020
1 Min Read
Officers were called at around 4.50pm reported the woman, who is in her 70s, was in collision with a silver Ford Transit van in Western Esplanade at around 4.50pm on Wednesday 9 December.
You may also like
BREAKING • LONDON
Appeal to identify men following violence at football match
January 3, 2018
EPSOM • SURREY
Growing concerns for missing 14 year old, Sidney Wood from #Epsom.
February 23, 2020
BREAKING • ESSEX
Man jailed for 16 years for a knife attack on a vulnerable victim
February 15, 2019
BREAKING
UKRO 2016 Scottish Rescue RTC Team Stepps
March 24, 2016
BREAKING • LONDON • MITCHAM
Man in critical condition after stabbing in Mitcham
July 20, 2020
BREAKING • KENT
Migrants plucked from Dungeness
November 17, 2019
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • PORTSMOUTH
OAP Robbed in his own Home in Portsmouth Name Please
March 14, 2017
BREAKING • ERDINGTON • WEST MIDLANDS
Motorcyclist seriously injured in Erdington
July 23, 2020
BREAKING • HACKNEY • HIGHAMS PARK • LONDON
Stabbing closes part of London Overground
August 18, 2020
BREAKING • LONDON
Police appeal after man head smashed in with metal bar
April 18, 2018
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Isle of Wight MP welcomes Help for Child Refugees
April 26, 2016
BREAKING • HACKNEY • LONDON
Herbert is missing from Hackney he likes to visit churches
September 22, 2020
LATEST NEWS
Man dies after being hit on the M4 by an HGV
November 19, 2019
BREAKING • LONDON
12 warrants executed by police and customs
July 5, 2019
LATEST NEWS • MISSING • SUSSEX
Vulnerable Missing person Lorraine Besford
March 21, 2019
BREAKING • KENT
Fatal Collision on the A2 Closes M25 Exit near Dartford in Kent
November 23, 2017
BREAKING • LATEST NEWS • MIDLANDS
Man Arrested By Armed Police in Birmingham
March 24, 2017
BREAKING • ISLE OF WIGHT
Fans ‘Thumbs Up’ For Four Team Tournament
February 5, 2019
BREAKING • PORTSMOUTH
Overturned BMW Closes Two Lanes Of The M275
May 30, 2016
BREAKING • SOUTHAMPTON
Man Sought after Burglary in the Polygon Area of Southampton
August 23, 2017
BREAKING • COVID19
Return flights for most vulnerable Britons from New Zealand
April 19, 2020
BREAKING • KENT • MAIDSTONE
Police probe Maidstone stabbing attack
December 7, 2020
BREAKING • KENT • SHEPPEY
UPDATEDTeen airlifted after serious assult in Sheppey
December 18, 2019
BREAKING • CAMDEN • MISSING
Concerns for missing teenager Sophie Odere from Lancashire
July 15, 2020
BREAKING • HOME COUNTIES
It is a split second decision that can cost lives
November 14, 2016
BREAKING • WANDSWORTH
Man detained under mental health act after manslaughter
April 30, 2019
BREAKING • SURREY
Police man killed in fatal mitcham collision
February 15, 2019
BREAKING • FOLKESTONE • KENT
Cyclist dies following collision near Folkestone
June 12, 2020
BREAKING • SURREY
Access to M25 closed near Sunbury following single vehicle
March 1, 2019
PORTSMOUTH
Portsmouth Charity Box Chancer Caught on Camera Again
February 17, 2016
BREAKING
Buckinghamshire Cyclist dies following Wickham Collison
February 1, 2016
BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE • SOUTHAMPTON
Police arrest man suspected of flashing outside a Southampton school
September 10, 2020
ALTON • BENTLEY • BREAKING • HAMPSHIRE
Missing British diplomat Richard Morris body has been found by Police
August 31, 2020
Thirty two men from, largely from the Kirklees area, have been charged with a variety of offences as part of Operation Tourway, an investigation into non-recent child sexual exploitation in parts of West Yorkshire
Police are appealing for information following a burglary at a property in Chatham Close in Salisbury