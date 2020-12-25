Local ward officers have been distributing hampers and gifts generously provided by Sacred Heart Roman Catholic School, Camberwell.

The gifts were given to victims of crime and some of the most vulnerable individuals in the borough of Kingston.

Kind-hearted pupils, parents and staff at the school wanted to bring joy to those less fortunate than themselves this Christmas.

Thanks to their generosity, school staff were able to create lovely hampers containing food, Christmas crackers and soft toys, which they provided to Kingston police to distribute.

Donations of thermal clothing, such as gloves, hats and thermal socks, were wrapped and ready for officers to provide to homeless people in the borough.

PC Matt Cefai, who was contacted by the school, said: “It was a privilege to deliver some kindness on behalf of Sacred Heart .

“The school makes hundreds of hampers for the local community every year and asked if we knew people through our day-to-day work who would benefit from them which, of course, we do.

“I then gave a couple to officers on each ward on the borough who gifted them on the school’s behalf to vulnerable members of community. I’d like to say a big ‘thank you’ to the pupils, parents and staff for being so generous, especially when times are tough. Christmas is a time for giving; it’s the little things which make a difference and these hampers will do just that. They contained food, Christmas crackers and toys, bringing a little bit of festive cheer to those who might not have experienced it otherwise.

“Warm items of clothing were also donated and distributed to homeless people in the borough -these gifts will mean a lot to the people who received them and I’m delighted to have been able to play a small part in bringing them a little bit of joy.”

If if you see someone sleeping rough, contact Street Link or SPEAR by heading to their respective websites. They can help connect people who are sleeping rough to local services for the support and assistance they need.