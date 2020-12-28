UPDATED: Fire crews have been called after smoke is seen near the House of Commons in Parliament Square

THE LONDON Fire Brigade has been called to the House of Commons following reports of a fire at the Houses of Parliament. It is understood that a number of crews have been called to the area following a report being made to the Brigade after a resident in a flat on the Albert Embankment spotted smoke.

The LFB sent six fire crews and an aerial ladder and officers to carry out an investigation to locate the origin of the smoke.

The LFB said: Firefighters were called to reports of smoke coming from some flats on Parliament Square in #Westminster this morning. The smoke was caused by a generator starting up.