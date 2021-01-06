A man has been jailed for eight and a half years following a violent attack at an address in Christchurch that left a woman with life-changing injuries.

Owen Alan Ackers, 23 and of Lineside in Burton, pleaded guilty at Bournemouth Crown Court on Tuesday 17 November 2020 to two counts of causing grievous bodily harm with intent. He was sentenced at the same court.

As well as receiving an eight-and-a-half year jail term, Ackers was made subject to an extended licence period of a further 18 months.

During the afternoon of Tuesday 21 April 2020 Ackers was socialising and drinking at his home address with two women, one aged in her 20s and another aged in her 40s, who were both known to him. The defendant also took cocaine.

An altercation occurred and Ackers began to repeatedly punch one of the women to the left side of her face. The defendant carried out a sustained assault, punching her repeatedly with full force. The victim managed to call 999 from her mobile phone.

The second woman intervened and tried to pull Ackers away from the victim, before he began to assault her as well, causing her to become unconscious.

While she was unconscious on the floor, the other woman tried to pull the defendant away, but he bit her face near to her nose and forehead between her eyebrows.

Following the sustained assaults, Ackers fled the address. Officers attended to carry out enquiries at the scene, as well as a search of the area to locate the defendant.

Ackers was located a short time later hidden in a bush and arrested in connection with the incident.

The woman who was bitten by Ackers sustained life-changing injuries to her face that required surgery. She also sustained a laceration to her cheek, tenderness to her forearm and wrists, as well as a dislocated finger.

The woman who was knocked unconscious sustained a head injury and bruising to her face, upper chest and left shin.

Detective Constable Leila Whittle, of Bournemouth CID, said: “This was a truly horrific and terrifying incident for the two women who were both subjected to unrelenting and brutal assaults by Ackers.

“Nobody deserves to be violently assaulted and I hope this case demonstrates that we are committed to protecting victims who are sadly exposed to this type of behaviour.

“Dorset Police takes domestic abuse extremely seriously and we will do everything we can to support victims and secure justice for violent offenders.