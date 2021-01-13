Detectives in Rotherham are appealing for witnesses and information after a robbery in the North Anston area

On Sunday 10 January at around 11.50am it is reported that a 70-year-old man was riding an electric bike along Houghton Road, when he was approached by two unknown men on a moped.

The men reportedly pushed the man from his bike, causing him to hit his head on the pavement. The offenders are then said to have pushed the victim to the side of the road, before making off on the moped carrying the bike in the direction of Todwick Road.

Officers would like anyone with any information or CCTV, or who captured the moped on their dash cam to come forward.

They are also keen to hear from anyone who may have seen the bike since it was stolen. It is a distinctive Trek Powerfly 5 2021 Electric mountain bike in white.