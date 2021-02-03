BLACKBURN BREAKING LONDON MISSING

Ana-Maria Stoian,14,last seen 1pm on Tuesday in Blackburn

February 3, 2021
1 Min Read


.She is Romanian, 5ft 5, slim build, has long, brown hair. Last seen wearing blue jacket, long skirt, black leggings & shoes & red handbag. Links to Leeds and  London. Call 101 or 999 in an emergency, log 751 of Feb 2 if you have any information.

