.She is Romanian, 5ft 5, slim build, has long, brown hair. Last seen wearing blue jacket, long skirt, black leggings & shoes & red handbag. Links to Leeds and London. Call 101 or 999 in an emergency, log 751 of Feb 2 if you have any information.
Ana-Maria Stoian,14,last seen 1pm on Tuesday in Blackburn
February 3, 2021
1 Min Read
