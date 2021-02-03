Counter terrorism detectives have arrested a man at an airport in London in a pre-planned operation

Officers from the Met Police Counter Terrorism Command arrested the man, aged in his 20s, at Heathrow Airport at approximately 6.11pm today, Wednesday, 3 February on suspicion of preparation of terrorist acts, contrary to Section 5 of the Terrorism Act 2006; encouragement of terrorism, contrary to Section 1 of the Terrorism Act 2006; and dissemination of terrorist publications, contrary to Section 2 of the Terrorism Act 2006.

The Section 5 arrest relates to suspected offending in Syria.

The man – a British national – had arrived on a flight from Turkey.

He was arrested under the Police and Criminal Evidence Act and taken into custody at a south-London police station, where he currently remains.