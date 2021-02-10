A man who was fatally stabbed in Croydon has been named as 22-year-old Lavaun Witter

Police were called at approximately 8.10pm on Friday, 5 February, following an incident at a residential address on Wisbeach Road, SE25.

Officers and the London Ambulance Service attended and found Lavaun suffering a stab injury. Despite the best efforts of the emergency services, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 21:09hrs.

Officers were also informed that a male had suffered a stab wound during the incident but had been taken to hospital prior to police arrival. His condition is not life-threatening and his next of kin are aware.

Lavaun’s family, who are being supported by specialist officers, have paid tribute to him, saying: “The family is absolutely devastated and the impact this incident has had is enormous and his local community is distraught.

“No one could have seen this coming. Lavaun was destined for greatness and he wanted to fly high. He just wanted to have a good life and to take care of his family.

“Everyone who knows him will remember him as a legend. We are all absolutely traumatised. We don’t know how we are going to go on. It is just too painful. Long Live Lavz.”

Police are appealing for any witnesses or anyone with information to come forward.

Detective Chief Inspector Kate Kieran, from Specialist Crime South, said: “A young man has lost his life and his family have been left heartbroken by this needless act of violence.

“Someone knows who did this and I would urge anyone who saw or heard anything shortly after 8pm on Friday evening to come forward; no matter how insignificant you think your information might be, it could help us piece together what happened.

“We know that a group of males attended the address and an altercation occurred which resulted in Lavaun being fatally injured.

“If you can help us find who is responsible for this attack, then I would urge you to contact police immediately. Our thoughts are with Lavaun’s family who have been left devastated by his loss. We will continue to support them through this investigation and officers will be working tirelessly to catch those responsible.

“I am aware that this was one of a number of violent incidents in and around the south London area on Friday evening but there is nothing to connect these incidents together at this time.”

There have been no arrests; enquiries into the circumstances continue.

Anyone with information that can assist this investigation is asked to contact 101 or tweet @MetCC and quote CAD 7236/05Feb.